Scanner à distance avec le Raspberry Pi

pi @ ServeurImprimante : ~ $ sudo sane - find - scanner

# sane-find-scanner will now attempt to detect your scanner. If the

# result is different from what you expected, first make sure your

# scanner is powered up and properly connected to your computer. # No SCSI scanners found. If you expected something different, make sure that

# you have loaded a kernel SCSI driver for your SCSI adapter.

could not fetch string descriptor : Pipe error

could not fetch string descriptor : Pipe error

found USB scanner ( vendor = 0x04b8 , product = 0x083a ) at libusb : 001 : 004

found USB scanner ( vendor = 0x0424 , product = 0xec00 ) at libusb : 001 : 003

# Your USB scanner was (probably) detected. It may or may not be supported by

# SANE. Try scanimage -L and read the backend's manpage. # Not checking for parallel port scanners. # Most Scanners connected to the parallel port or other proprietary ports